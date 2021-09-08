Free admission Saturday at Dubois National Museum of Military Vehicles

At Tuesday nights Riverton City Council meeting, Councilor Kyle Larson gave an unsolicited two thumbs up to this museum outside of Dubois:

“I attended the (museum) Saturday near Dubois, I’ve traveled a bit, seen the 911 monument in New York, and I’ve been in Washington DC. This by far is one of the World’s best I have ever seen. Wonder why an individual (Dan Starks) would do so much for Fremont County. People there were all out-of-Staters. It was supurb. It was built it in a place for convieneice and good parking. I had a spectacular time. If you haven’t visited it, it is one fantastic place.” — Kyle Larson

From its Facebook page:

The National Museum of Military Vehicles will join the nation as it honors those who perished or lost loved ones on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S soil that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the NMMV will offer free admission to its world-class military history museum near Dubois, Wyoming. The free admission is supported by an unsolicited, anonymous donation with the hope that museum guests can mark the passage of time since the attacks at the museum.

Today’s guided tours begin at 10:30am and 1pm. U.S. Military Veterans get in free daily.