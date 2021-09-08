Bird Strike on incoming jet reported Monday night at CWRA in Riverton

The Monday night Skywest United Express flight was delayed due to mechanical issues in the system earlier in the day, and upon reaching Riverton, the jet suffered a bird strike in one of its engines.

Riverton Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin said the flight was five miles outside of the airport and descending for a landing when a bird struck the right-side nacelle of the jet. Pilots were able to safely land the craft, but due to damage, the Wednesday morning flight was cancelled.

Skywest sent mechanics to Riverton to work on the aircraft, which was parked on the tarmac.

The strike was apparently not noticed by the passengers inside, according to Riverton City Administrator Tony Tolstedt who was on the flight. He said everything seemed normal during the landing.

Griffin said remnants of the bird in the engine were collected and sent yesterday to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington to determine what kind of bird struck the aircraft.