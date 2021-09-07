Apr 3, 1956 – Aug 30, 2021

John Kenneth Dvergsdal, 65, of Riverton, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. A private family service is to be held and he will be laid to rest in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery.

John was born on April 3, 1956, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the son of Clarence and Wava Gene (Slagle) Dvergsdal. Soon after they moved from their home in Custer, SD to Riverton, WY, where John made his permanent residence. Growing up, he participated in Cub Scouts, enjoyed hunting with his dad, and loved anything with wheels. John graduated from Riverton High School in 1974.

John and Tina, his wife and high school sweetheart, raised two daughters. Over the years, they enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, off-roading and getting stuck in the mud. John was a fine craftsman of wood as well as metal. He was a jack of all trades and a dog lover.

John worked with his dad at C and J Major Brand on Federal and later Pathfinder Mines, Big Eagle Mine, David Construction, Ashgrove Elementary and Mid Valley Construction. He then started his own business adventure, D’s Bobcat Service, and loved being his own boss up until retirement. The following years John loved visiting with friends in his shop, spending time with his family and pets, and especially cherished watching his three grandchildren grow.

Survivors include his wife, Tina (Taylor) Dvergsdal; daughters, Stacy Dvergsdal Maurer and her husband Quinton and Kayla Bullington and her husband Daniel; his grandchildren, Taylor Maurer and Andric and Brekken Bullington; his sister, Sandra Dvergsdal; his nephew, Aaron Stoker and family; his niece, Heidi Wellington and family; and his dear companion, Ollie (the Chiweenie).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Wava Gene Dvergsdal and many beloved four-legged friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS for Life in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.