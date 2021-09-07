July 12th, 1962 – Sept. 4th, 2021

James “Jamie” VanVleet, age 59 and a life-long resident of Lander Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly September 4th, 2021.

Jamie was born in Lander, Wyoming on July 12th, 1962. His love for the outdoors began at a young age. He enjoyed hunting the Wind River Range, and Fremont County with his wife Heather, and their children and families. Jamie was well known for his outdoor skills, and loved to spend time in nature, often camping at Big Gulch or ice fishing on Boysen Reservoir. A true sportsman, Jamie was always happy and willing to share his knowledge, and appreciated the fellowship a great hunting or fishing story held.

Jamie loved his family deeply and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He considered all friends to be family, and loved meeting for golf, playing cornhole, and being a helping hand whenever needed.

Jamie joined the Lander Rural Fire Department in 1997 and dedicated 22 years of selfless service to the community. He cherished his time with his fellow firemen, and spoke highly of the community and the Fire Department he served.

In 1997 he met his wife Heather, and they married two years later on July 9, 1999 in Lander, Wyoming. Jamie adored Heather, and they truly were the best of friends.

When he passed, Jamie was a maintenance supervisor at Wyoming Life Resource Center where he was well liked by his coworkers, and enjoyed his profession very much.

Jamie is survived by his wife of 22 years, Heather VanVleet; his children, Kendra (Clayton) Killinger , Kelsey (Charles) Hutson, Danny VanVleet, and Christine (Dan) Varichak; his grandchildren, Kadence, Corbin, AnnaLynn, Ava, Harper, Camden and Brantley; his siblings David (Tammy) VanVleet, Jennifer Titus and John VanVleet; his Brother-in-law Todd Stoeger; his Mother-in-law Sheila Norris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jamie will be deeply missed by all. Due to the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided to postpone any funeral services . A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

