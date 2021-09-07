Aug 14, 1939 – Aug 27, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Frances Louise Peterson, 82, will be held at noon, Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton, Wyoming. Frances passed away on August 27, 2021 in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born on August 14, 1939, daughter of Delmer and Mary (McGlaughlin) Rogers in Holly Grove, Arkansas. Holly Grove is where Frances received her education, graduating with the class of 1957.

On September 15, 1960, Frances married Kenneth Jerry Peterson in Helena, Arkansas. The couple spent four years in Cutbank, Montana before spending the next six years in Sheridan, Wyoming before finally moving to Riverton, Wyoming where she has remained the past 30 years. Mrs. Peterson worked as a bank teller for 1st Interstate Bank as well as a Direct Care Professional working with handicapped adults.

Frances enjoyed working puzzles and spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping as well as bowling, playing pool and following her children around playing in baseball league. She also was fond of tending to her garden and canning her harvested vegetables. Frances especially loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Dayne (Penny) Peterson of Cut Bank, Montana and Sean (Dawn) Peterson of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Kendra Jill Peterson of Riverton, Wyoming; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Peterson was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jerry Peterson; her parents; 2 sisters, Mary Jane (Roy) Laughead; 2 brothers, Sam (Squirt) Baugh and Hot Rogers; great grandchildren, Weston Peterson and Jackson Peterson.

On-line obituaries are available and condolences to the family may be made at: the davisfuneralhome.com.