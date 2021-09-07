Five vehicle crashes marred Labor Day Weekend locally

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported a total of six vehicle crashes, most of them rollovers, since last Friday.

The crashes were reported on South Pass at Milepost 44; At milepost 109 on Highway 20 north of Shoshoni; On the Sinks Canyon Road just south of Lander off of Pheasant Run Drive: At milepost 64 on Wyoming Highway 28 on South Pass; In the 6400 block of Highway 28 south of Lander; and on Cooper Road just north of Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. Minor injuries were reported in each crash.

The crashes were investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and, in the latter wreck, by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.