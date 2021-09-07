Jul 26, 1956 – Aug 30, 2021

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Earl David Crispin Jr. on August 30, 2021 in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

Earl was a retired journeyman electrician. He loved working the wires and in turn his job took him around the country bringing light everywhere he worked. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, laughing and living life. Earl grew up on the Wind River Reservation. He later moved to Denver where he met his ex-wife Marilyn Moran, whom he shares three beautifully dimpled children. In his later years, he resettled back in Arapaho Country where he spent his last years making memories with his best bud, Shasta Miller and with numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by his long-time caregiver, Shasta Miller; sister, Earlene Three Irons; Brothers, Lyle Crispin Sr. and Cory Sunroades; Daughter, Charity Crispin; Granddaughters, Janae Crispin, Victoria Crispin and Moranda Crispin; great grandson Santiago and by many, many more great family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Crispin Sr.; mother, Georgetta “Midge” Crispin; sisters, Bonnie Crispin and Beverly Crispin;sons, Michael Earl Crispin and John David Crispin.

There will be a traditional wake Friday, September 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at 355 Great Plains Rd, Arapahoe, Wyoming. Graveside funeral service to be held at Yellow Calf Cemetery on Saturday, September 4, 2021 funeral procession to leave at 10:00 a.m.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to everyone who showed any kind of love to Earl. Especially Helen Baker who lovingly welcomed Earl into her home when needed.

On-line obituaries are available and condolences to the family may be made at: the davisfuneralhome.com.