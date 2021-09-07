Breaking News

Covid-19 cases increasing in State’s Prison System

News
Article Updated: September 7, 2021
Comments Off on Covid-19 cases increasing in State’s Prison System
The entrance to the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. DOC photo

As of this past Friday, there are now 28 active cases of Covid-19 in the state’s correctional system, including five cases at the Wyoming Honor Farm Minimum Security Facility in Riverton. See the Covid numbers below

Post navigation

Posted in: