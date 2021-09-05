GTNP: Deceased Climber found on Teewinot Mountain

MOOSE, WY— Grand Teton National Park rangers responded today to a report from a climber ascending Teewinot Mountain of a deceased male at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route. Rangers arrived to the scene and recovered the remains of the deceased climber. The National Park Service is conducting an investigation into the accident.

The deceased climber appears to have been climbing alone with the intent of climbing the East Face route based on the marked map found with him. Route finding is difficult in the area.

Details on the deceased are being withheld until next-of-kin notifications are completed.