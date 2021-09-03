WARNING: Bull elk in YNP are unpredictable and dangerous during fall mating season

Yellowstone National Park officials have issued a warning to visitors that this is the fall mating season for elk, and they may become dangerous if approached. Visitors should be wary of elk during this time:

The elk mating season has begun in Yellowstone National Park.

Bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous during this time.

People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. Always maintain a distance of at least two bus lengths (25 yards) from elk.

If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

Follow directions from park rangers.

You are responsible for your own safety.