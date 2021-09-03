WARNING: Bull elk in YNP are unpredictable and dangerous during fall mating season

Yellowstone National Park officials have issued a warning to visitors that this is the fall mating season for elk, and they may become dangerous if approached. Visitors should be wary of elk during this time:
- The elk mating season has begun in Yellowstone National Park.
- Bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous during this time.
- Stay alert! People have been severely injured by elk. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.
- Always maintain a distance of at least two bus lengths (25 yards) from elk.
- If an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
- Follow directions from park rangers.
- You are responsible for your own safety.