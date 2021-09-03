Tigers, Wranglers, Rams and Cougars get opening week wins Friday

The Tigers, Wranglers and Rams posted wins on Week 1 of Wyoming High School Football Friday night. Lander Valley handled Green River, Shoshoni spanked Southeast and Dubois embarrassed Kaycee in opening day wins.

Riverton fell to Cody, Worland lost to Powell, and Wyoming Indian fell to Saratoga in other games.

Winning by forfeit were Wind River over Lingle-Ft. Laramie and the Lusk Tigers over St. Stephens.

Thermopolis’ game with Tong River was cancelled due to Covid concerns at Hot Springs County School District #1.

Here are the local scores:

Lander Valley 43, Green River 12

Shoshoni 40, Southeast 7

Dubois 68, Kaycee 7

Cody 57, Riverton 10

Powell 29, Worland 13

Saratoga 62, Wyoming Indian 8

Wind River def. Lingle, forfeit

Thermopolis at Tongue River, canceled



Lusk def. St. Stephens, forfeit

Scores from WyoTodayMedia staff, WyoPreps and Wyoming-Football.com

Here are the statewide scores

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 2

Class 1A nine-man

Pine Bluffs 30, Riverside 0

Interclass

Big Piney 26, Evanston JV 6

Lyman 36, Rawlins 6

Friday, Sept. 3

Class 4A

Campbell County 48, Laramie 3; Cheyenne East 14, Natrona 13

Kelly Walsh 21, Cheyenne Central 13; Rock Springs 33, Thunder Basin 17

Sheridan 56, Cheyenne South 0

Class 2A

Glenrock 44, Pinedale 0; Lovell 20, Big Horn 0; Wheatland 46, Kemmerer 6

Class 1A nine-man

Greybull 26, Moorcroft 20; Rocky Mountain 21, Wright 7



Class 1A six-man

Encampment 73, Midwest 13; Farson 65, Guernsey-Sunrise 24

Hulett 64, Burlington 58

Interclass

Buffalo 38, Newcastle 0; Douglas def. Torrington, forfeit

Evanston 22, Mountain View 21

Interstate

Cokeville 31, Rich County, Utah, 6; Jackson 20, Bear Lake, Idaho, 8

Mitchell, Neb., def. Burns, forfeit; Preston, Idaho, 28, Star Valley 27

Upton-Sundance 54, Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 21



Saturday, Sept. 4

Class 1A six-man

Hanna at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Sheridan JV at Tongue River, 10 a.m.

Open: Meeteetse.