RHS Auditorium Funding advancing in Legislature

Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan had good news to report following a legislative meeting of the School Facilities Interim Committee yesterday in Casper. Flanagan reported that lawmakers added the Riverton High School Auditorium into its draft budget that will be forwarded to the Governor after its October meeting.

She said the language of the approval for the original $8.2 million construction may be further amended to account for inflation and materials costs. The auditorium was originally planned for a 500 seat capacity, but Flanagan that might be changed as the budget is finalized. She said the district is planning some funding enhancements in addition to what the state would provide.

“The committee was very supportive of our proposal,” Flanagan said.