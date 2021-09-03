More FCSD#25 students quarantined than positive with the Covid-19 virus

Fremont County School District #25 in Riverton currently has reported 17 active Covid-19 cases in its buildings that has resulted in 114 students and staff in quarantine. Superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said there are also 10 active cases among district staff, none of which are teachers, that has resulted in 6 other staff members being quarantined.

We’re asking parents to be cautious about symptoms, and if their child is sick, for any reason, not to send them to school. Flanagan said the district’s parents need to help “because we cannot do this by ourselves.” She said one of the problems encountered is that a family member was diagnosed with Covid, but that family still sent their child to school, which resulted in students being quarantined.

Flanagan said the district expected some Covid positives early in the school year, and she said that’s exactly what has happened. “We have a few cases in each building.” Flanagan said it is the district’s goal to reduce the number of quarantines as much as possible by looking at social distancing and other solutions.

The Superintendent said the District has rapid Covid tests that a student can take at home with a usual turnaround of 48 hours.