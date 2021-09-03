Lander Valley Boys & Girls swept Cross Country Meets

A Lander Valley Lady Tiger and a Riverton Wolverine boy were the top Fremont County finishers in Thursday afternoon’s Lander Cross Country Invitational at the Lander Golf Course.

Lander’s Ameya Eddy won the girls race, while Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield finished second in the boys race.

Teams from Fort Washakie, Wyoming Indian, Green River, Saratoga, St. Stephens, Wind River, Lander and Riverton made up the field on the challenging course.

The Lander girls and boys swept the team wins on their home course.

The Lander girls dominated Green River in the two-team race, scoring 16 points to Green River’s 45.

Eddy ran away with the individual title (22:02.88), while Anniki Wilmont finished 2nd (23:02.67), Kyra Simonson was 3rd (23:27.05), Kathryn Wilmot was 4th (23:41.30), Marlee Jones was 6th (23:58.65), Rebecca Whiting was 8th (24:30.93), and Alli Atnip was 9th (24:43.59).

Larissa McElroy of Wyoming Indian finished 13th (24:34.98), while her teammate Alexis RidesAtTheDoor was 19th (27:18.49).

Green River’s top finisher was Isabelle Murdock (5th place, 23:55.21).

In the boys varsity race, Lander won easily the team title with 30 points, and the Tigers were followed by Saratoga (54), Riverton (67) and Green River (77).

Chatfield’s finshed 2nd in the boys varsity run with his time of 18:00.33, about 15 seconds off the pace of boys varsity winner Grant Bartlett of Saratoga (17:45.22).

The Lander boys’ top finisher was Diego Lobatos (4th place, 18:42.17). Reed McFadden of Lander was 5th (18:53.73), Bennett Washburn of Lander was 6th (19:42.28), Bennett Hutchison was 7th (19:51.12), Braedon Lincoln of Lander was 8th (20:00.73), Gage Gose of Lander was 12th (20:34.06), Mack White of Lander was 13th (20:36.02), Finn Richards of Lander was 14th (20:40.53), and Tim Bales was 15th (20:51.84).

Following Chatfield for the Riverton boys, Taylor Stevens was 16th (20:58.70), Jacob Castro was 17th (21:07.37), Connor Gopp was 19th (21:42.91), and Carlos Shaw was 21st (22:40.04).