April 15, 1947 – August 31, 2021

Henry Chavez Sr., of Lander, died on August 31, 2021 at the Sage West Lander Hospital.

Henry was born April 15, 1947 to Sam Chavez and Felonise Wells in Powell, Wyoming. He grew up in Lander, marrying the love of his life, Illel on December 27, 1971. Together they had 3 children, Tina, Linda and Henry Jr.. He was known for his strong work ethic while working various jobs: ranch hand work, custodial positions, and restaurant industries. He was always willing to help anyone he could. Family was first to Henry. He loved family gatherings and enjoyed being with friends. Henry always wanted everyone to be happy and enjoy life. He will be greatly missed.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Chavez, Subiano “Silver” Chavez; sisters, Delores Chavez, Francis Chavez; and nephew, Sam Chavez.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Illel Chavez; daughters, Tina Knott of Lander, Linda (Brian) Black of Riverton; son, Henry (Kelsie) Chavez Jr of Lander; grandchildren, Hadli, Kenleigh, Adam, Thomas, Emily, Damien, Malea, Jordy, Sasha; numerous nieces and nephews; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Family will have private graveside service at a later date.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.