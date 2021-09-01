Local weekend Prep Football Games on Friday

Friday:

Class 3A

Cody Broncs at Riverton Wolverines, 6:30 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9/ Wyotoday video, Facebook and YouTube)

Green River Wolves at Lander Valley Tigers, 5:30 p.m. (KFCW, 93.1/Wyotoday video, Facebook and YouTube

Worland Warriors at Powell Panthers, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Thermopolis Bobcats at Tongue River Eagles (Cancelled due to Covid outbreak at HSCHS)

Class 1A nine-man

Lingle Doggers at Wind River Cougars, 5 p.m.

St. Stephens Eagles at Lusk Tigers, 5 p.m.

Southeast Cyclones at Shoshoni Wranglers, 5 p.m.

Wyoming Indian Chiefs at Saratoga Panthers, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Dubois Rams at Kaycee Buckaroos, 2 p.m.



