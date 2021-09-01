Hospitals restrict visitors again due to rise in Covid-19 infections

For the safety of our patients, our employees, and our medical staff, SageWest Health Care re-implemented restricted visitor protocol in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Fremont County.

“Like many communities across the country, we are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in our community,” said John Ferrelli, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the proactive effort is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients and caregivers as safe as possible.”



Visitor Restrictions and Guidelines

Effective immediately, hospital visitors will be restricted. There are select exceptions where one support person is allowed, this includes:

Emergency department patients who are pediatric, have a life-threatening illness/injury or are unable to make his/her own decisions

Obstetric patients

Outpatient surgical patients

Patients with developmental delays

Patients who are receiving end-of-life care

Pediatric patients

Continued Screening Guidelines for Support People

For those support people who come into SageWest, all visitors must be adults, receive a temperature screening, asked a series of questions upon entry and required to wear a mask while in the facility.

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care”, added Ferrelli. “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors and continue to provide the necessary care our communities need.”

Entrance sign at Riverton’s SageWest Health Care Hospital.

Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

To learn more about how SageWest Health Care is working to ensure the safety of patients during this time, visit SageWest COVID-19 page.