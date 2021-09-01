Gov. Gordon proclaims Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month

In celebration of Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage, as well as the state’s first state archaeologist George C. Frison, Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed September as Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month

Gov. Gordon’s proclamation praised the WAAM celebration for actively engaging the public with Wyoming’s diverse archeological resources.

The centerpiece of WAAM is an annually produced award winning poster. This year’s poster, “George Carr Frison, Rancher Archaeologist,” honors Frison’s “lifelong commitment to understanding and interpreting Wyoming’s 13,000 years on human history.”

Frison imparted his knowledge to several generations of Wyoming archaeologists as the first head of the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology and Wyoming’s first state archaeologist.

He documented his scientific contributions in more than a dozen books and 100 scientific publications.

The poster is available free of charge, and may be picked up at the State Historic Preservation Office, Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne, or in Laramie in the Anthropology Building located at 12th and Lewis, Room 312.

The posters are also available via mail with a $14 charge to cover mailing costs. Limit one poster per person. Send your request along with a check or money order payable to “Wyoming Archaeology Month” and your name and mailing address to:

Judy Wolf, State Historic Preservation Office

Wyoming Archaeology Month, Dept. 3431,

1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY 82071.

WAAM 2021 apparel is available at a cost of $17 for short-sleeved shirts. Shirts sized 2XL are an extra $1.50. Caps are also available for $17. Proceeds benefit WAAM activities.

To order, please visit https://wyoshpo.wyo.gov/index.php/events-training/archaeology-awareness-month/archaeology-wear.

The Archaeology Fair, which has grown in popularity, will be held September 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site in Laramie.

The fair will showcase Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and provides and unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages.

Attendees are invited to try their hand at flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, and historic games, as well as hide painting, cordage making, soapstone carving and more. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to meet local archaeologists, ask questions, find answers and get “hands-on” with these experts.

