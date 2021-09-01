CWC Teams away from home this coming weekend

The second weekend of sports has all teams competing away from the CWC campus.



Volleyball, fresh off their highest ranking in school history, will travel to Salt Lake for four matches. The 8th ranked Rustlers will be tested as they face #9 New Mexico Military Institute and #14 Salt Lake Community College. #9 NMMI is 7-0 on the early season with three wins over pre-season ranked teams. CWC will also play Arizona Western and Northeastern College. Match times are at noon and 2pm on Friday, and 11am and 3pm on Saturday. All matches on Court 1 (main arena) will be live-streamed. Every team will have at least one opportunity. Access to streamed matches will be $7 and can be found here: https://team1sports.com/salt/

Golfers are on the road to McCook, Nebraska. The women’s team took first through fourth place in winning the team title at home last weekend. Elly LeBlanc, Aubree Johnson, Maddie Baker, and Cambree Crowther are looking to add a fourth Region 9 title in a row. Golfers compete Thursday and Friday in McCook.



Soccer teams also travel out of state. They battle Northeastern Junior College on a neutral field at Western Nebraska (Scottsbluff, NE) on Friday. The men and women will then take on the host Cougars on Saturday. Match times are at 2pm and 4pm Thursday and 10am and noon on Saturday. Watch live here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bJEHEzq2mLaRiKLQeCmyQ/videos



Cross Country teams have the weekend off and rodeo will begin competition next weekend.



Complete schedules and results can be found at rustlerathletics.com.