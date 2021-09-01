Colorado River Working Group Kickoff Meeting Set for Sept. 7th in Rock Springs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon’s Colorado River Working Group will hold its first meeting from 9 am to noon on Sept. 7 in Rock Springs. The group will discuss important Colorado River matters and monitor potential impacts to Wyoming. The kickoff meeting will be open to the public and led by the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office.
The formation of the Working Group comes in response to continuing drought conditions in the Colorado, Green and Little Snake River basins and associated issues concerning Colorado River Basin management. The Governor’s charge to the Working Group is to discuss and share Colorado River information with interested stakeholders in the Green and Little Snake River Basins. It is a continuation of a coordinated and proactive outreach effort that has been underway in Wyoming since 2019.
This group is made up of representatives of key water use sectors in the Green and Little Snake River Basins. Working Group members are:
Municipal interests
- Ben Bracken — Green River/Rock Springs/Sweetwater Joint Powers Board (retired)
- Brad Brooks — Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities
Agriculture interests
- Chad Espenscheid
Legislative interests
- Senator Larry Hicks — Senate District 11
- Representative Albert Sommers — House District 20
Environmental interests
- Jen Lamb — The Nature Conservancy
Industrial interests
- Aaron Reichel — Genesis-Alkali
- Ron Wild — PacifiCorp
The September 7th meeting will be held at Western Wyoming Community College in Business Office Room #3650 A&B in Rock Springs. More information, including background materials and future meeting agendas, will be posted on the Colorado River Working Group web page on the Wyoming State Engineer’s website: https://seo.wyo.gov/interstate-streams/wyoming-colorado-river-working-group.