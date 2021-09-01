Boysen Information Meeting set Sept. 7 in Shoshoni

Wyoming State Parks will host a public informational meeting on Tuesday, September 7, from 6 -7 p.m. concerning upgrades at Boysen State Park. The meeting has been set for the Shoshoni Recreation Center, located at 97 Maple St.

Park staff will provide maps and information, and receive public comments relating to the addition of temporary campsites and amenities at several different locations throughout the park.

For more information about the public informational meeting, please contact Wyoming State Parks District Manager Brooks Jordan at 307-431-9921.