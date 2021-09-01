Blankenship out at Wyoming Indian Schools; He was hired this past April

Fremont County School District Number 14 in Ethete is back in the hunt for a district superintendent. Just five months into his tenure at Wyoming Indian Schools, Trent Blankenship was released by the District 14 school board. No reason was officially given, and under personnel rules, the district did not make an official statement as of yet.

Blankenship was hired to lead the district in a years-long search and began his duties in April of 2021. Blankenship is the former State Superintendent of Education in Wyoming who resigned his job two years into his term and moved to Alaska to serve Alaskan Native Communities.