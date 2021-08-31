Thermopolis Schools Going Virtual Wednesday due to Covid Outbreak

There will be no face-to-face classes in Hot Springs County School District #1 in Thermopolis for at least two weeks due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the district’s buildings. Superintendent Dustin Hunt made the announcement on the school’s web site today.

He said students would be given Chrome Books to take home for their virtual classes and primary grade students would be given packets of home work for their studies.

In his announcement, Hunt said it was disappointing to go to virtual education this early in the school year, but he said the threshold of covid infections had been reached under the district’s plan.

Read the Superintendent’s message below: