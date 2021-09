On your marks, get set, BANANA PEEL! Get ready for the RBL Mario Kart Tournament. September 13th, from 7-10pm on the outdoor stage.

Teams of two will battle it out on various race tracks to see who will reign supreme.

Participation is open to ages 16+, must preregister by Sept. 10th. Pizza will be provided and we ask that you bring your own chair or blanket.

So ready your turtle shell’s and sign up today! Call 307-856-3556 for more information or to register.