March 17, 1950 – August 17, 2021

Darrell E. Hopper journeyed home on August 17, 2021. He was born on March 17, 1950 to Raymond Walker and Diana G. Hopper Whiteman. Diana was the granddaughter of Chief Yellowcalf.

Darrell loved the mountains, hunting and fishing and just being in nature. He resided in Denver, Colorado for many years but returned to live out the rest of his life at his home, the Wind River Reservation at Ethete, Wyoming.

Darrell was an apprentice carpenter for the BIA for many years and later worked for the Housing Improvement Program for the Arapaho Tribe. He moved to Portland, Oregon in the early 80’s and returned to the Reservation after a little over a year. In 1985, he moved his family to Denver. He worked manual labor jobs and eventually became a gutter installer.

Darrell is survived by Carol Hopper, his children Leanne Hopper, Jamie Hopper (Ed Lechuga), Diana Hopper (Donald Brown) and David Hopper, grandchildren Darrell Lee Hopper, Michael Martinez, Catherine Martinez, Allison Eaton, Jade Hopper, Adriann Brown, Lillie Lechuga and Josephine Brown. He also leaves siblings Mary Edith, Thelma and Stanley Whiteman and their children and grandchildren. Darrell also is survived by Evette Kilcrease, Jeanette Fresquez, Alphia Antelope, William Wheeler, Jr. Regina Antelope including their children and grandchildren. He leaves his brother Terrance Rhodes, nieces and nephews Tony Hopper, Michael, Brian Sr., Matt and Mark Rhodes, Shannon Antelope, Aaron Antelope, Harold Littlebear, Leo Monroe. Lyle Quiver, Brent Whiteman, Nia Whiteman, their children and grandchildren. Darrell has many relatives, and brothers and friends as well, too numerous to mention. Our sincere apologies to anyone inadvertently not mentioned.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Aunt Edith Wheeler, Uncles Clifford and Ralph Grasshopper, brothers Willis and Brian Whiteman, and Larry Wheeler, sisters Velma Jean Rhodes, Thelma Whiteman, Carolyn Wheeler, Rebecca Wheeler. Also, his Grandma Inez Oldman, Willie Antelope, Alverna Antelope. Jevon Antelope, Dale Eagle, Dana Eagle and family members too numerous to mention.

Darrell was cremated and his remains will be returned to the mountains as he requested.

Services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, 10:00 AM at his residence, 765 Whitehawk Drive at the Mill Creek Housing officiated by Reverend Roxanne Friday and the Eagle Drum with Michael Ridgley leading.

All are welcome, however, strict COVID precautions are mandated. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please join us in the prayers for Darrell E. Hopper in his memory and journey home.

We appreciate the assistance of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, the Reverend Roxanne Friday, Raleigh Friday, Aaron Friday of St. Michael’s, the Hudson’s Funeral Home, the Eagle Drum and all who reached out with a helping hand during this time of loss and grief.

Hahou.

