Covid-19 surging in County; Nearly 400 new cases in the last two weeks alone

The number of Covid-19 Virus infections continue to increase with 242 active cases in Fremont County today, 98 active in Hot Springs County and 29 active in Washakie Counties. More alarming is the fact that the Intensive Care Units in both Lander and Riverton’s Sage West Health Care Hospitals are full, according to the Wyoming Hospital Association’s daily update. One ventilator is in use in Thermopolis.

Numbers this high have not been seen since December of 2020.

The highly contagious Delta Variant of the virus has now accounted for 47 of the new cases in Fremont County, six in Hot Springs and one in Washakie County.

In the last two weeks, Fremont has confirmed 381 new cases, Hot Springs 122 and Washakie 46 new positive covid cases.

Statewide there are now 195 individuals hospitalized across Wyoming, and that doesn’t reflect state residents who may be in an out-of-state medical facility.

Fremont County’s vaccination rate has increased slightly from last week, but still 65 percent of the county’s residents are unvaccinated. State health officials and the Governor have said the rise in new cases is from people who are unvaccinated.

Fremont County’s death toll from the virus has now reached 91 people