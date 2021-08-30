Weekend Local Sports Recap

Fremont County Football:

Riverton Wolverines

Powell’s Reed Smith had 3 rushing touchdowns of 2, 4 and 5 yards,

respectively, and 274 yards of Powell ground-and-pound rushing attack

was too much for the Riverton Wolverines Friday in a 37-7 season-

opening loss at Wolverine Field.

Reed finished the Week Zero game with 64 yards on 14 carries and 3

touchdowns, and fullback Toran Graham had 79 yards on 5 carries,

including a 32-yard scoring romp, to lead the Panthers (1-0). Sophomore

quarterback Jhett Schwahn completed 8 of 14 passes for 161 yards and 1

touchdown. The defensive highlight occurred early and sparked the

Panthers when senior defensive lineman Karson Lamb derailed a

successful season-opening drive with an interception and 56-yard return

to the Riverton 4-yard line.

Riverton had an unofficial 259 yards of offense, while Powell had 435

yards from scrimmage.

Riverton was led by junior quarterback Nathan Hutchison, who in his

Wolverine varsity debut, completed 11 of 26 passes for 233 yards, an

80-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Tanner Johnson, and 1

interception.

Riverton’s top rusher was senior Ki Girgen (12 rushes, 35 yards), and

the leading receivers were Johnson (3 catches for 118 yards and the 80-

yard touchdown), sophomore Ty Sheets (4 catches, 91 yards) and senior

Lucas Engle (3 catches, 35 yards).

Riverton hosts Cody Friday at 7 p.m. in Game 1 of the 2021 season at

Wolverine Field. The game can be heard live on 93.9FM, KTAK, and

the game will be livestreamed on WyoToday on YouTube and

Facebook.



Powell 37, Riverton 7

POWELL – 14 16 7 0 – 37

RIVERTON – 0 0 0 0 – 7

1 st quarter – Reed 2-yard run (10:39), Schwahn PAT, 7-0; Smith 4-yard run (8:57),

Schwann PAT, 14-0

2 nd quarter – Graham 32-yard run (10:21), Schwahn PAT, 21-0; Smith 5-yard run (4:20),

Schwahn PAT, 28-0; Nathan Hutchison tackled in end zone for safety (1:02), 30-0

3 rd quarter – Schwahn to Ratcliff 54-yard pass (11:10), Schwahn PAT, 37-0

4 th quarter – Hutchison 80-yard touchdown pass to Johnson (7:51), Johnson PAT, 37-7

Lander Valley Tigers

Lander 51, Pinedale 6 (scrimmage)

Lander’s Matisse Weaver gained 75 yards on only six carries, scored one touchdown and kicked five extra point kicks to lead the Tiger offense in the one-sided scrimmage against Class 2A Pinedale Friday night at Bill Bush Stadium.

The Tigers moved the ball at will and operated most of the scrimmage from the Pinedale side of the field. The Wranglers finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when the two teams sub-varsity players lined up against each other. Lander’s defense held Pinedale to only six yards of total offense until the fourth quarter when the Wranglers were able to put together a five play drive from the 40 yard line with plays of 8, 2,11, and 19 yards to end the game with a score.

Lander’s Hunter Smith-Velarde scored two touchdowns on runs of 4 and 2 yards

Pinedale 0 0 0 6 – 6

Lander 21 14 8 8 – 51

Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 3

Green River at Lander, 6 p.m., 93.1FM (Wyotoday YouTube, Facebook)

Cody at Riverton, 7 p.m., 93.9FM (Wyotoday YouTube, Facebook)

Thermopolis at Tongue River, 101.7FM (Wyotoday YouTube, Facebook)

St. Stephen’s at Lusk

Southeast at Shoshoni

Lingle-Ft. Laramie at Wind River

Wyoming Indian at Saratoga

Dubois at Kaycee and Worland at Powell, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

The Lander Lady Tigers won the Riverton Invitational Volleyball tournament with 3-game championship match win over the Cody Fillies Saturday afternoon at Wolverine Gym. Lander was perfect (6-0) in winning the championship of the annual Riverton tournament.

The Riverton Lady Wolverines finished 5-2 in the season-opening

tournament.

Results: Riverton Invitational

Final Score: Lander 2 Thermopolis 0: 21-20, 21-10

Final Score: 4A Riverton 2 3A Worland 0: 21-12, 21-16

Final Score: Thermopolis JV 2 1A Dubois 0: 21-17, 21-20

Final Score: 1A Saratoga 2 Kemmerer JV 0: 21-16, 21-18

Final Score: 3A Powell 2 2A Big Piney 0: 21-19, 21-16

Final Score: 3A Kemmerer 2 2A Shoshoni 0: 21-12, 21-12

Final Score: Cody 2 Sheridan 0: 21-11, 21-13

Final Score: 3A Worland 2 2A Big Piney 0: 21-13, 21-6

Final Score: 3A Thermopolis 2A Shoshoni 0: 21-14, 21-15

Final Score: Lander 2 Powell 0: 21-14, 21-14

Final Score: 1A Dubois 2 Big Piney JV: 21-16, 21-13

Final Score: 4A Cody 2 3A Kemmerer 0: 21-5, 21-14

Final Score: Riverton 2 Sheridan 1: 17-21, 21-13, 15-8

Final Score: 4A Riverton 2 2A Shoshoni 0: 21-19, 21-16 (Bracket Play)

Final Score: Kemmerer 2 Thermopolis 0: 21-20, 21-20 (Bracket Play)

Final Score: Powell JV 2 1A Saratoga 1: 16-21, 21-20, 15-13

Final Score: 4A Cody vs. 2A Big Piney: 21-6, 21-7 (Bracket Play)

Final Score: 4A Sheridan 2 3A Worland 0: 21-15, 21-13 (Bracket Play)

Final Score: 1A Saratoga 2 2A Wyoming Indian 0: 21-5, 21-4

Final Score: Worland JV 2 1A Dubois 1: 13-21, 21-8, 15-11

Final Score: 3A Lander 2 Kemmerer 0: 21-10, 21-6 (Bracket Play)

Final Score: 4A Riverton 2 3A Powell 1: 21-9, 15-21, 15-11 (Bracket Play)

Bracket Play:

Final Score: 3A Kemmerer 2 2A Shoshoni 0: 21-10, 21-9

Final Score: Worland 2 Thermopolis 1: 19-21, 21-9, 15-14

Final Score: 3A Kemmerer 2 2A Big Piney 0: 21-14, 21-7

Final Score: Powell 2 Worland 0: 21-12, 21-16

Final Score: 3A Lander 2 4A Cody 0: 21-13, 21-18

Final Score: Sheridan 2 Riverton 1: 21-15, 7-21, 15-13

Final Score: 3A Thermopolis 2 2A Shoshoni 0: 21-11, 21-11 (consolation)

Final Score: 3A Worland 2 2A Big Piney 1: 20-21, 21-19, 15-9 (consolation)

Final Score: 4A Riverton 2 3A Powell 1: 21-18, 14-21, 15-8

Final Score: 4A Cody 2 3A Kemmerer 0: 21-8, 21-13

Final Score: Kemmerer 2 Powell 0: 21-20, 21-19 (consolation)

Final Score: 3A Lander 2 Sheridan 0: 21-12, 21-13

Final Score: Cody 2 Riverton 0: 21-17, 21-19

Final Score: Cody 2 Sheridan 0: 21-18, 21-17

Final Score: 3A Lander 2 4A Cody 1: 17-21, 21-18, 15-13 [CHAMPIONSHIP

MATCH]

Boys – Girls Golf

Riverton High School sophomore Parker Paxton shot a 2-day total of 138 at the Rock Springs High School Invitational Friday and Saturday, winning the individual crown by an impressive 18 strokes. Paxton shot a 69 on Friday and matched it Saturday with another 69 for the 2-day total 138. Finishing second was Caden Cunningham of Cheyenne Central (82-74-156).

The Riverton boys won the invitational by 10 strokes on the backs of Paxton, Kylar Graham (84-81-165), Brodie Dale (84-82-166), Brett Jones (87-80-167), and Kennedy Prom (86-88-174).

Jackson (645), Cheyenne Central (660), Cheyenne East (691) and Rock Springs (696) rounded out the top 5 teams in the 11-team field.

In total, the 5-member Wolverine squad finished with all 5 teammates inside the top 22.



In girls action, the lone Lady Wolverine, Aspen Ablard shot a 2-day total of 244 (115- 129).

Riverton hosts its annual golf invitational this weekend at the Riverton Country Club.

The Class 3A East Conference tournament is Sept. 9-10 in Douglas, with the state tournament following the conference tournament on Sept. 16-18 in Lander.

Cross Country

Riverton High School sophomore Kaden Chatfield finished 7 th overall for the Riverton varsity boys at Friday’s 2021 Kelly Walsh Beartrap Cross Country Meet in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain.

Chatfield’s time of 18:24.65 was good for 7 th overall in the varsity boys run. Austin Akers of Sheridan won the 5-kilometer run with a time of 17:34.41. Other varsity finishers for Riverton included Riverton Taylor Stevens (43 rd , 20:56.85), sophomore Jacob Castro (47 th , 21:06.99), and senior Connor Gopp (51 st , 21:34.46). Sophomore Jesse Rodriguez of Thermopolis finished the boys varsity course in 62 nd place (23:15.74), and Joseph Crow was 72 nd (36:18.07).

For the Thermopolis girls, junior Ruthanne Johnson finished 24 th in the varsity division (23:53.12) and sophomore Jayda Griffin was 58 th (27:55.60).



Riverton sophomore Kiana Swan won the junior varsity girls race (24:03.24), while Wyoming Indian senior Larissa McElroy was 4 th (25:01.23).

Lander Swimming Relays

Rock Springs Golf Invitational