Continued warmer and dry weather for today and tomorrow. Critical fire weather conditions are expected over the next two days as well as gusty winds are possible. A bit of relief is on the way though. Cooler and wetter weather will be the story for the rest of the week.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 80s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with 78 at Dubois.

Southeast Fremont County and Southwest Wyoming will have the critical fire weather and red flag warnings.