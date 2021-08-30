Sinks Canyon Master Plan meeting tonight in Lander

Wyoming State Parks will host an informational meeting to present the final Sinks Canyon State Park Master Plan tonight at 7 p.m. at the Lander Community & Convention Center located at 950 Buena Vista Drive.

The meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about how the park will be managed and maintained over the next twenty years. Attendees will be able to ask questions and discuss the master plan with State Parks staff.

One controversial aspect of the new plan is the proposed Via Verrata, or iron ladder, project planned for one of the canyon’s walls. Opponents say the new feature will disprupt the nesting area for perrigran falcons and are opposed to the plan.

Deputy State Parks Director Nick Neylon said “the major focus of the master plan is preserving the wild character of the park,” He said “While many new projects and developments were proposed in the planning process, the plan actually reduces the overall visible footprint of the park.” For example, the plan includes relocating the administrative offices and maintenance shop out of sight while restoring the “Sinks” and “Rise” areas of the park to a more natural, less developed character. In response to public feedback, a new bike path off the busy highway, a group camping spot, wayfinding signs, and a “Via Ferrata” climbing route are highlights of the new developments in the plan. Wyoming Game and Fish, the owner of most of the land managed by the State Park, will also be on hand to answer any questions related to wildlife management reflected in the plan.