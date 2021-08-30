Breaking News

Brief relief from the smoke overnight, but more is coming

Article Updated: August 30, 2021
Satellite Image of Smoke August 30 NOAA

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a very dense plume of smoke headed into Southwest Wyoming. More smoke will be entering the Wind River Basin during the day as the wildfires in Northern California, Southern Oregon, Northern Nevada and Utah continue to burn.

