Riverton’s Paxton in the lead Golf Tourney in Rock Springs

Riverton High School sophomore Parker Paxton has a big lead after Day 1 of the Rock Springs High School Golf Invitational in Sweetwater County.

Paxton’s first-round total of 69 is 13 strokes better than the closest individual competition, AJ Fletcher of Rock Springs (82).

The Riverton boys hold a 2-stroke lead entering Day 2 of the Rock Springs event that includes Lyman, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Star Valley and Riverton.

Other Wolverine individual scores on Day 2 of the 2-day event: Brodie Dale (84), Kyle Graham (84), Dax Fisher (85), Kennedy Prom (86), Hunter Walker (91), Casey Crippen (96), Pat Dornblaser (112). Aspen Ablard shot a 115 on the lone Riverton girl.