Mar 13, 1995 – Aug 20, 2021

Raven Revere, 26, of Riverton passed away at her home on Friday, August 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home.

Raven Jade Case was born on March 13, 1995 in Coshocton, OH to Timothy Andrew and Mary Marie (Botelho) Case. Raven and her family moved to Lander in 2009. She graduated from Pathfinder High School of Lander in 2014.

She married Leroy Revere and together they had three children. They later divorced.

Raven worked as a security guard at the Riverton Job Corp at the time of her passing.

While Raven was in high school she participated in FFA, was a Cheerleader, and loved to sing in the choir. She loved spending time with her children, family, and friends. She also loved animals especially her dog, Pepper.

She is survived by her children, Matthew “Mati” Revere, Cyanna Revere, and Amber, Revere; parents, Timothy and Mary Case; brothers, Edward Case and wife, Shae, and Paul Case; special friend, Brandy Cynthia Davis, and her ex-husband, Leroy Revere.

Memorials may be made to the family to help defer cost in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

