Apr 10, 1967 – Aug 23, 2021

LaDonna “Doni” Littleshield, 54 of Riverton passed away at her home on August 23, 2021. A rosary and wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 23 Red Crow, St. Stephen’s. WY. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Stephen’s Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

LaDonna Littleshield was born on April 10, 1967 in Riverton, WY to Richard James Littleshield, Jr. and Sarah Delores (Friday) Littleshield. She grew up in the St. Stephens’ area and attended schools there and Arapahoe. She graduated from Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota. She lived most of her live in the St. Stephen’s area.

LaDonna was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a very dedicated member of the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and prayed daily.

She was a professional bead worker. She beaded moccasins, cradle boards, miniature cradle boards, purses and many other projects. In 2003 she was chosen the top Bead Worker by the Heard Museum, Santa Fe, and Plains Indian art market in Sioux Falls, Iowa. Every art show she entered she won Best of Show always doing traditional designs and colors. Besides enjoying beading she loved to watch basketball.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Sarah Littleshield; son, Quinton Denny; brothers, Richard James Littleshield, III, Ransom Seweingywma, Wilbur Seweingywma, and Mark Seweingywma; sister, Celia Seweingywma; numerous nieces and nephews; and the families of Littleshield, Friday, Shakespeare, Willow, and Denny.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Daniel and Lydia (Shakespeare) Friday; paternal grandparents, Richard and Theresa (Blake) Littleshield; sisters, Nina Karen Littleshield and Theresa Littleshield; and nephew Arnold Real Bird.

