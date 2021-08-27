High School Football Season begins today

High School football season begins with Zero Week games tonight and tomorrow across the state, and our local teams will be on the gridiron.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday:

Powell at Riverton, 5:30 Pregame show on KTAK,93.9 and Wyotoday.com livestream

Pinedale at Lander Valley, 5:30 pregame show on KFCW, 93.1 and Wyotoday.com livestream

Dubois at Encampment Jamboree

Shoshoni at Casper Jamboree

Wind River at Casper Jamboree

Saturday:

Worland at Thermpolis, 9:30 a.m. pregame on KDNO, 101.7 and Wyotoday.com livestream

Shoshoni hosting Scrimmages and Jamboree with Greybull, Riverton, Rocky Mountain and Saratoga. Action begins at 9 a.m.