Death Notice:

David “Davey” Steven Valdez, 86, of Ethete died in Murray, Utah on August 23, 2021. A Funeral Service will be at 10am, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Family Home, 232 Willow Street, Ethete, Wyoming. There will also be an all night Wake 6pm, Monday, August 30, 2021 at the same location. Davey will then be buried in the Tyler Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

Full obituary at a later date.