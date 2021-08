A Lander Valley High School graduate and former local resident Dan DeLozier, 68, passed away on August 24, 2021 near Pocatello, Idaho in a truck crash.

A full obituary will appear here as it becomes available.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 1, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho.