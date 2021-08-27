CWC Volleyball hosting big Tournament this weekend

Central Wyoming College will be hosting the Midway Tournament from August through tomorrow, August 28. CWC is very excited to host some of the top teams in both the Region and the nation during the next couple of days. Coach Darshaya Gallard is looking forward to the tournament: “We are excited to welcome five top teams in the nation to Central Wyoming College. This tournament will be like a mini national tournament as three of the teams went to nationals last year and finished top 10 in the nation. We are happy to bring this business into our community and our local restaurants are offering special deals to these teams, including Roasted Bean, Perrett’s, and Rusty Truck! It should be a busy and exciting time as we welcome these colleges to our school. There will be volleyball games from sun up to sun down in Rustler Gym!”

Teams include: Western Nebraska Community College, College of Southern Idaho, Snow College, Utah State-Eastern, Colby Community College, Casper College and Central Wyoming College

All games will be streamed live here.