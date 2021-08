Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement after learning a Marine from Wyoming was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

I’m devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire nation, thank Rylee for his service.