Death Notice:

Thomas Matthew Denego, 31, died at his home in Ethete on August 23, 2021. An all night Visitation will be 6:00pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Family Home, 579 Blue Sky Highway, Ethete. The Funeral Service will be 10:30am, Monday, August 30, 2021 in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Dr, Lander, WY 82520. Burial will follow.

Full obituary at a later date.