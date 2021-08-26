Breaking News

Smoke, Partly Sunny, some storms possible Thursday

Article Updated: August 26, 2021
Areas of smoke look to continue today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible across the south. Today’s highs will be in the 80s for both the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with a high around 70 in Dubois.

