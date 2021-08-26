High Speed Chase Results in two arrests; Stolen Firearm arrest reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a high-speed chase occurred on Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. According to a news release, 28-year-old Kym Fasthorse of Ethete was arrested for Eluding after he sped away in a vehicle near Morton Lake (Pilot Butte Reservoir) after being contacted by a deputy. A pursuit ensued in which 37-year-old Gayla Washington of Arapahoe reportedly switched placed with Fasthorse and continued to attempt to elude deputies. The vehicle was finally disabled by BIA Wind River Police using a spike strip to flatten the vehicle’s tires. That occurred in the 800 block of Ethete Road. Both drivers were apprehended. According to the FCSO, the case remains under investigation

Fasthorse had an active Fremont County warrant against him for a Probation Revocation and he was additionally charged with Interference with a police officer that resulted in bodily injury. Washington was additionally wanted on a bond violation.

In a separate incident later that evening, at 7:25 p.m. and at a location near Morton Lake, deputies arrested 31-year-old Kelsey Washington of Riverton for larceny in connection with possession of a stolen firearm. This case also remains under investigation.