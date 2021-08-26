Fort Washakie man charged in two indictments, including Manslaughter

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that ROYCE NEIL PERRY JR a/k/a “Chucky”, 24, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, was charged in two separate indictments by a federal grand jury on July 22, 2021. Perry appeared on August 24 in Lander, Wyoming, before United States Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee on both indictments and pled not guilty.

In the first indictment, Perry is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury. These three counts stem from an incident in 2019. The maximum penalty upon conviction in this first indictment is up to 25 years in prison and seven years of supervised release.

In the second indictment, Perry is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abuse in a second indictment.

According to that indictment, on or about November 2, 2020, Perry drove a motor vehicle, under the influence of controlled substances, in a reckless manner, killing one occupant and injuring two children. The maximum penalty upon conviction in the second indictment is up to 26 years in prison and nine years of supervised release. All counts are subjectable to fines and special assessments.

A jury trial is set for October 25, 2021, in Casper before Chief United States District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

The investigations are being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

The charges against Perry are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty