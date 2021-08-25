Wyoming next to last in population vaccinated against Covid-19 virus

The rate of vaccinations for the Covid-19 virus across the country show Wyoming and Idaho with the fewest percentages of jabs of at least one dose, according to the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Tracker. Idaho has the fewest percentage of its population vaccinated at 43.5 percent and Wyoming is right behind at 44.4 percent.

States in the deep south that previously held the dubious distinction as lagging in vaccinations have now exceeded Wyoming’s rate. Even Mississippi has a greater vaccination rate than Wyoming at 45.7 percent

States surrounding Wyoming with higher rates of vaccinations include Colorado at 62.7 percent, Nebraska at 56.7 percent, Utah at 55.6 percent, South Dakota at 55.2 percent, and Montana at 51.6 percent.

States in the Northeast show the greatest number of vaccinations led by Vermont and Massachusetts with 75.7 percent and 74,7 percent respectively. In the west, Hawai’i has the best vaccination rate at 73.5 percent.