Traffic issues marred first day of school in Riverton

From all appearances, the first day of school in Riverton went smoothly, except for one detail. The number of parents dropping off their children for school created some traffic backups.

“There is a lot of construction and it’s helping to bind up some traffic,” Riverton City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said Tuesday night. “We are asking that parents take a little bit of extra time and be patient and be safe as we work through this.”

At Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting, trustee Jenni Wildcat noted the same thing as she encountered the same problem getting her kids to their buildings. “I had the same idea that apparently other parents had, too,” she said, “it was crazy.”

There is no way to cross downtown through side streets as the Main Street Construction has all southern approaches blocked from first street to North Federal. That creates a detour that is slowing traffic.

“The challenges are pretty significant right now at some points with the amount of traffic trying to get through. We’re asking parents to take some extra time, and that may help,” Tolstedt said.

Additionally, the Riverton Police Department is reminding motorists that the speed limit through school zones is 20 mph, all day long, every day of the week and year, from 7:30 to 4:30. The RPD is conducting special traffic enforcement in school zone areas. Another reminder is to stop for school buses loading or unloading children. When the bus red lights are flashing and a stop sign on the side of the bus is extended, do not pass. Violators will be caught on video and prosecuted.