School start in Riverton was smooth; Kids said to be excited to be back face-to-face

Aside from heavy traffic at the schools in town, the start of school yesterday in Fremont 25 went smoothly.

“It was a Great start of school, said Board Chairman Carl Manning at Tuesday night’s district board meeting. “Kids are glad to go back to school, and this year seems a bit more normal, and everyone’s anxiety seems to have lessened this year.”

There are no Covid-19 restrictions in place and the only mask mandates are those riding on district buses.

Manning said that with the upheaval created by Covid-19 last school year, he said the staff learned some things about how to achieve under those adverse conditions. “I hope the lessons were well learned and we see this year the growth that happened last year.”

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said a return to more normalcy was also reflected in the enrollment to the district’s online program, the Spur Academy. “This year we have 40 kids enrolled, and last year we had 240 so that tells me more kids are coming back to the classroom,” she told the board.

Overall, Flanagan said the start of school, in her words, “was fantastic.”She said she spent most of the day visiting the schools including the bus transfer station. “Kids were excited and happy, even at the high school where it’s not cool to be excited,” she said. “I Got that vibe there. It was a good start. Everyone got to where they needed to be.” Flanagan also reported that the district’s buses all ran as planned with a minimum of confusion.

Looking ahead, Flanagan said she’s “not sure where this year will take us” with the Coronavirus, but she said “we’ll figure it out and make adjustments if we need to.”