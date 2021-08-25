Quentin Joe Witzel was born February 9th, 1977 to Alvin Jay Witzel and Darla Jean Frein (Witze)l in Riverton, Wy.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 28th, 2021, 3pm at the Lander Old Timers Arena.

Quentin enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, camping, being horseback, working cows and the land. He wore many different hats in his lifetime and he would talk your ear off if you let him. There are so many things to say about him, but not enough space.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Darla Jean Frein (Witzel); grandparents, Elmer and Lorna Witzel; grandmother, Patricia Evans; cousin, Larry Wilkins; father-in-law, Trinidad Herrera; and brother-in- law Zachary Herrera.

Survivors include his wife, Emily Witzel; sons, Layne, Earl, & Caleb Witzel ; father, Alvin (Rosemary) Witzel; mother, Pam (Roy) Young; brother, Elmer (Sarah) Witzel; nieces, Sadie, Mary Witzel; nephew, Cole Witzel; brother, Ronnie (Julie) Norswothy; sister, Kim(Rod) Settlemire; brother, Jason (Billie) Norsworthy; niece, Jordan Settlemire; nephews, Gavin, Ashton Settlemire; niece, Emmy Norsworthy; grandfather, Burt Evans; many cousins; so many friends; and of course his Girls Kali and Bella.

