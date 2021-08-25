Lander’s Talent calls for a new game plan for Tigers

Lander Valley High School Head Football Coach John Scott said this fall’s Tiger Team will look a little different than last year’s smash mouth, running game.

“I’m comfortable with that having been to a number of places where the talent is different,” he told Wyotoday.com. He said he’s fitting in the Tigers talent where it will help the team most. “It starts with our quarterback Brendon Stauffenberg, who is now in his Junior year. He’s ready to take that next step from just taking the snap and handing it off to the right back to be able to stand back there and use his skills and move the ball around,” Scott said.

On the other side of the ball Scott said Lander still needs to stop the run. “Defensively we know we have to stop the run and load up a little bit. Every year we identify those things we need to do to coach up and get the kids in the right spot to give us a chance to be good defensively. Defense keeps us in ball games,” he said.

The Tigers open the season with a zero week scrimmage against the Pinedale Wranglers at Bill Bush Memorial Stadium in Lander. Scott said the first two quarters will be the two teams running their respective offenses, with the third quarter each team starting at midfield on each possession. The fourth quarter will be devoted to the sub-varsity players to get in the game and tangle with the opponent.

Hear the Tiger games this fall on KFCW, 93.9 fm and watch the games via Wyotoday.com livestream with Ernie Over calling the plays and Josh Henninger providing the analysis.

The Pinedale scrimmage begins Friday evening with the pre-game show at 5:30 p.m.