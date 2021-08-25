Breaking News

Critical Fire Weather Conditions today; Smoke

News
Article Updated: August 25, 2021
Comments Off on Critical Fire Weather Conditions today; Smoke

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the area from noon until 8 p.m. this evening. Otherwise, Mostly sunny today with areas of smoke. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible across northwest Wyoming and then during the overnight across Southern and Southwestern Wyoming.

Post navigation

Posted in: