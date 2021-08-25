Covid-19 Hospitalizations up locally, so are infections

The Delta Variant of the Covid-19 virus has now infected 45 residents of Fremont County while overall, there are now 154 lab confirmed cases locally, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There have been 16 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Hot Springs County now has 33 active cases confirmed by laboratory analysis with six Delta Variant infections, and Washakie County sits at 19 active and one Delta Variant infection.

The number of hospitalized patients with the Covid-19 virus has grown to six in Fremont County, four in Lander and two in Riverton. Thermopolis has three persons hospitalized with the virus and in Worland, there are 2 Covid-19 patients. Statewide there are 165 persons confined to a hospital bed with the virus. The Wyoming Medical Center in Casper has the most with 41, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has 28 and the Sheridan Memorial Hospital has 16 patients.

There have now been 91 deaths in Fremont County, 26 in Washakie County and four in Hot Springs County.

In the last 14 days, Fremont County has seen 267 new cases, 38 in Hot Springs County and 31 in Washakie County.

In terms of the total county population who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Hot Springs County has the most vaccinated at 36.4 percent, Fremont is up to 35 percent and Washakie is at 31.03 percent. Teton County leads Wyoming with 71 percent of its population vaccinated while Albany county is second at 45.7 percent.