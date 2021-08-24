Transportation Commission awards over $27 million in contracts in August

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $27 million in bids for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its last regular meeting on August 19.

Six of the eight jobs awarded at the meeting were awarded to bids from a Wyoming contractor.

A $12.5 million bid was awarded to Cheyenne contractor Reiman Corp. for pavement work and bridge replacement on U.S. Highway 14 in Sheridan County, with a contract completion date of October 2022.

The commission awarded Croell, Inc. out of Sundance $5.2 million for paving, electrical and other miscellaneous work on another section of U.S. Highway 14, this time in Crook County. This project also has a contract completion date of October 2022.

Century Companies, Inc. out of Montana was awarded $3.7 million to mill and pave almost 10 miles of U.S. Highway 14-A in Big Born County. This project has a contracted completion date of September 2022.

Century Companies was also awarded $1.5 million for milling, paving and guardrail work on US 14-A in Park County.

Other jobs awarded include:

– McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. out of Worland was awarded $2.2 million for milling and paving work on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in Big Horn County

– Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. out of Sheridan was awarded $1.2 million for electrical work in Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties.

– Croell, Inc. was awarded $909,000 for paving small sections of Wyoming Highway 59 in Converse County.

– Reiman Corp. was awarded $97,000 for bridge work on Wyoming Highway 211/Horse Creek Road in Laramie County

WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. Every job put out to bid this meeting was bid on by a Wyoming contractor. There were no new bidders this month.